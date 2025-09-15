‘Severance’ star Tramell Tillman gets emotional over historic Emmy win

It’s a proud moment for Tramell Tillman and the entire Black community!
At the 2025 Emmy Awards, currently taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14, the 40-year-old American actor made history by becoming first Black actor to win Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for his role in Severance.
Getting emotional over his major win, Tillman began his acceptance speech, saying, "'You remember what you want you remember. You make time for what you want to make time for. Do the work, show up, and most importantly, for the love of God, don't embarrass me in public.'"
“My first acting coach was tough, y'all. But all great mothers are,” he continued, adding, "Mama, you were there for me when no one else was, and no one else would show up. Your loving kindness stays with me. And this is for you. Thank you to the Academy. I am full, I am humbled, I am honored, and as my mama would say, Oh! Look at God!"
Severance is an American science-fiction psychological thriller television series that first aired on February 18, 2022.
The show stars Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick. The ensemble cast also included Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Brit Lower, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, and Michael Chernus.