‘Adolescence’ Owen Cooper becomes youngest male Emmy winner with major win

Owen Cooper has won one of Hollywood’s most prestigious accolades at just 15 years old!
Over the weekend, the Adolescence star bagged a major trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2025 Emmy Awards, making him the youngest winner ever in the category.
The previous youngest Emmy winner was Scott Jacoby, who won at age 16 in 1973 for his role in That Certain Summer.
“Standing up here… wow this is so surreal,” Owen began his award acceptance speech.
He went on to say, "Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple years back, I didn't expect to be even in the United States, never mind here. So I think tonight proves that if you, if you listen and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life."
“Who cares if it's a bit embarrassing? You know, a big thanks to my parents, to my mum, my dad, my family, the ones who love me, the ones who I love," Owen further added.
Other nominees included Ashley Walters (Adolescence), Bill Camp and Peter Sarsgaard (Presumed Innocent), Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story), and Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex).
In the show, Owen played the role of Jaime, a 13-year-old boy accused of murdering a schoolmate.
The 77th annual Primetime Emmy Awards was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14.