Owen Cooper celebrates historic Emmys win with Netflix bash

Owen Cooper has once again become the talk of the town after winning his first Emmy at the age of 15.
On Sunday, September 14, the young star secured the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for his phenomenal performance as Jamie Miller in Netflix Adolescence.
Following his win, which made the teen the youngest ever male actor to take home an Emmy, Owen was spotted chatting and engaging with Hollywood's big names at the Netflix after-party, ahead of his return to school.
At the party, he took selfies with big names, including the streaming giant CEO Ted Sarandos and Adolescence creators Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne.
One snap from the bash showed a table filled with cocktails, drinks, burgers and chips, packaged in iconic Netflix bags, alongside several Emmys.
In one of the viral clicks, the teen could be seen hanging out with his parents at the smoking areas as his dad puffs a cigarette.
The thriller, which was released in March, secured eight awards at the event, which Owen attended with his mum, Noreen, and dad, Andy.