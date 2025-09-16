Lil Nas X attorney gives hopeful update after arrest, felony charges

Lil Nas X's attorney has shed light on the rapper's situation following his arrest and felony charges last month.
In August, the Grammy-winning artist, whose real name is Montero Hill, was detained after he was found walking through Ventura Boulevard, LA, almost naked and seemingly delirious.
At the time, police took him to a hospital for a possible overdose before he spent the weekend in jail. He later pleaded not guilty to the four felony charges filed against him.
On Monday, September 15, the Industry Baby singer's lawyers talked to the press after their court appearance.
Attorney Drew Findling shared that Lil Nas X will be undergoing treatment, explaining, "We're doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly for his well-being."
"He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. We're just addressing those issues. It's really as simple as that. He's had a great life, he'll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he's gonna get over. And on behalf of him, his family is making sure he addresses all those issues right now," he added.
The lawyers did not share details regarding his treatment.
Lil Nas X was charged with battery and resisting a law enforcement officer and was released from prison last month after posting $75,000 bail. He later told fans on his Instagram Story, "Your girl is gonna be OK."
His next court date is set for November 18.