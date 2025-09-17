Sarah Ferguson speaks out after attending royal funeral with ex Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has shared an emotional message following her joint appearance with former husband, Prince Andrew at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent.
Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 16, the Duchess of York posted a somber and respectful tribute for the late royal, who died peacefully on September 4 at the age of 92.
She shared a black-and-white photo from Katherine’s formal royal funeral procession which featured a group of uniformed military pallbearers who could be seen carrying a coffin draped in the Royal Standard.
“Remembering HRH The Duchess of Kent. 1933 – 2025,” the photo was captioned.
Fergie’s heartfelt tribute for the late duchess comes after she attended her funeral earlier in the day with ex Prince Andrew at Westminster Cathedral.
While the York couple joined Royal family on the solemn occasion, their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, were notably absent from the funeral service.
Prince Andrew and Sarah, who parted ways in 1996 but live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor, arrived together under police escort.
King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended the funeral mass.
However, Queen Camilla was forced to withdraw from the funeral at the last minute due to illness.
The Duchess of Kent was married to Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, who is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.