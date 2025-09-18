Bella Hadid sparks health concern with hospital bed snaps

Bella Hadid has posted some vulnerable snaps from a hospital room while being hooked up with IV bags amid her battle with Lyme disease.
On Wednesday, September 17, the supermodel posted a carousel of snaps featuring a number of clicks from the hospital bed, sparking concerns among fans and well-wishers.
In one snap, she looked distressed and flushed with her forehead covered in a wrap, in another, she could be seen resting her head while wearing a fuzzy Pikachu onesie.
The Orebella perfume creator also shared pics of herself with an ice pack on her forehead.
Aside from concerning clicks, Bella also shared pics of flowers, rainbows, and playing cards with family and friends who visited and a snapshot of a late pizza dinner in her hospital bed.
In the last photo, she is seen huddled in the corner of an elevator with wet hair as she holds a coffee cup.
She captioned the social media post, "I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys."
Fans, friends and family flooded the comment section to show their support to the model with sister Gigi Hadid penning, "I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!."
One user noted, "Get better soon and all the best for u queen Bella."
While another well-wisher said, "We love you baby and we are with you, I hope you get better soon."
Though Bella did not specify why she was hospitalised, she gave a detailed update on her Lyme disease treatment in a similar post from a hospital in 2023.
Her mom, Yolanda, who has also been diagnosed with Lyme disease, revealed in 2015 during an emotional speech that Bella and her brother, Anwar, 26, had been diagnosed in 2012.