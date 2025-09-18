Prince Harry snubbed by Trump as William, Kate praised in State Banquet Speech 

Prince Harry seemingly took a stray jab from President Donald Trump during the state banquet.
While delivering a speech in front of 160 guests at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17, the President addressed King Charles as he praised his "remarkable son in His Royal Highness," referring to Prince William.
During his speech, the 47th US president completely ignored the Duke of Sussex.
He went on to praise the "really amazing" William, saying that he believes he will have "an unbelievable amount of success in the future."
The US president also hailed Princess Kate, sharing that she looked "so healthy, so beautiful."
On the other hand, King Charles expressed his pleasure at welcoming the President and the First Lady, Melania Trump, to Windsor.
"The ocean may still divide us, but in so many other ways we are now the closest of kin," Charles said.
Throwing a golf joke, the monarch quipped, "Mr President, you have spoken of your pride in your British roots. In fact, not only have you set foot on British soil twice in the last two months alone, but I understand that British soil makes for rather splendid golf courses!"
The two-day state visit of Trump will conclude on Thursday with the focus on politics, as he will visit Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his country house, Chequers.
Notably, the historic visit came days after Prince Harry reunited with King Charles in the UK for a private tea after 19 months.