'Chainsaw Man' song 'Kick Back' hits historic milestones before movie release

Just one day before The Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc hits theatre, Sony Music has announced a record-breaking achievement for the anime.
Kenshi Yonezu's opening theme song for the Chainsaw Man TV anime, KICK BACK, released in 2022, has officially been certified Platinum.
The J-pop star's hit single has become the first Japanese-language track to receive such honour from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), marking a monumental moment for Japanese music globally.
Following the announcement, Yonezu released a video comment, with English subtitles, to say how much "fun" it was to make the song and expressed his gratitude towards fans for the love.
Kenshi Yonezu also produced and sang the opening theme song for The Chainsaw Man—The Movie: Reze Arc anime film, titled IRIS OUT.
He is also set to release the ending theme song, JANE DOE, on September 22, with J-pop icon Hikaru Utada.
The film will be released in Japan on September 19 and internationally starting September 24. Sony Pictures will release the film in the US on October 29.
The Chainsaw Man anime series follows the story of Denji, a teenage boy living with a chainsaw devil named Pochita. One day, Denji gets betrayed and killed; to save himself, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as Chainsaw Man.