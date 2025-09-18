Royal Family shares peeks into day 3 of Queen Letizia, King Felipe’s Egypt trip 

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are continued to carry out engagements during their ongoing official state visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Taking to their Instagram account on Thursday, September 18, the Spanish royal family shared glimpses into the third day of the King and Queen’s trip.
The royal couple carries out series of cultural and economic engagements that highlighted cooperation between the two nations.
“Third day of the King and Queen's State Visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt,” the palace began.
It went on to share, “Early this morning, the Queen visited the Sultan Foundation's cultural center in the City of the Dead, where she learned about the project that Spanish Cooperation is carrying out to reduce inequality in access to personal development opportunities faced by women and children in the neighborhood and strengthen the value of local heritage.”
Queen Letizia looked sophisticated in a tailored beige blazer paired with wide-leg white trousers.
She completed her elegant look with drop earrings, natural makeup and white heels, complementing her stunning outfit.
“The Queen then inaugurated the photography exhibition "Maq' Ad Sultan Qaitbey" by Egyptian Mohamed Mahdy and Spanish Laura Silleras on the City of the Dead and attended the Sultan Foundation's leather and goldsmithing workshop,” the palace further added.
In a separate engagement, King Felipe attended a working breakfast with Spanish and Egyptian business leaders before presiding over the inauguration of the Spain-Egypt Business Forum in Cairo.