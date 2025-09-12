Queen Letizia leads national educational initiative to support Spanish kids 

King Felipe VI of Spain's wife, Queen Letizia, is making the Royal Family proud with her noble public initiatives.
The 52-year-old Spanish monarch will make a prestigious visit to the town of Rioja, Rincon de Soto, for the official opening ceremony of the 2025-2026 school year tomorrow.
According to the director of the Entresotos school, Carmen Pelarda, Queen Letizia will be accompanied by the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría.
Her Majesty introduced the small educational robot, BeeBot, which aims to teach new concepts of programming and spatial orientation.
On Friday, September 12, the Spanish Royal Family turned to their Instagram account to share exclusive glimpses of their royal tour.
"8.289,090 young people from all over Spain return these days to classrooms to continue with their training and learning," they began in the caption.
The Royal Family continued, "Today took place, in the Rioja town of Rincon de Soto, the opening of the School Course 2025/2026 presided over by the Queen."
"In his visit to CEIP Entresotos and IES Gonzalo Berceo, the students of Early Childhood Education have taught Bee-Bot, a small educational robot with which they learn concepts of programming and spatial orientation," they added.
During the event, the educational minister also met the Cantaula project, to promote the inclusion of all students through popular music and Riojan folklore.
However, Queen Letizia concluded her royal visit by attending a few dynamics of collaborative work between pupils and volunteers, where they review the contents learned in the programming units, and held a meeting with the educational community.