Cardi B makes big announcement for her tour after fourth pregnancy news

Cardi B is proving nothing can slow her down, not even pregnancy!
The WAP singer, who recently announced her fourth pregnancy, took to Instagram on Thursday, September 18, to share that she still plans to return to the stage as scheduled.
Her tour, titled Little Miss Drama, kicks off February 11, just a month after she’s due to give birth.
"On February 11, it will be the first day of my tour. Little Miss Drama. And let me tell y’all something. I want to let y’all know what headspace I’m in. I want this s--- real f------ bad," she said in the clip.
Cardi further added, "Nothing and anything is stopping me. This is the hard part for me. I’ve been waking up at 6 a.m. and going to bed at 2 a.m.. I’ve been going overseas, I’ve done fashion shows, I’ve done music videos. S---, I’ve been doing magazine covers. I have done so much.”
“After this album run, it’s straight to exercising. It’s straight to dance classes. When the baby come out, my body will be loose and straight rehearsals with all my dancers. I’m not playing,” she added.
The I Like It singer is gearing up to release her new album, Am I the Drama?, on September 19.
Cardi B announced her she's pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend, Stefon Diggs during an interview on CBS Mornings on September 17.