Cardi B unveils star-studded guest lineup for new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B has finally revealed the anticipated A-list features for her new album.
On Monday, September 15, the I Like It rapper took to her official Instagram account to unveil the star-studded guest lineup for her upcoming second studio album, Am I The Drama?.
“WHO ELSE IS THE DRAMA? Am I The Drama is out September 19th,” read the caption.
In the post, she named Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, and Tyla as featured artists on the forthcoming project.
The exciting update sparked a frenzy among fans, who voiced their anticipation for the album in the comments.
‘i’m even more excited than i already was,” a first wrote, while another excitedly exclaimed, “Cardi and Janet is exactly what I need.”
A third added, “Selena track… I’m ready to cry,” followed by a fourth who commented, “Cardi I’m needing this at this very moment I can’t even wait I’m so excited.”
It is pertinent to mention that Am I The Drama? serves as the follow-up to the WAP rapper’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which was released in 2018.
During her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show today, September 15, Cardi B opened up about the reason why she finally decided to chose to release the long-awaited follow-up to her debut album.
“I feel because it was completed, it was completely completed. I was like, this is what was missing out there. I feel like I touched on everything I wanted to touch, and I was like, I’m done. I can’t possibly fit no more,” she stated.
The American rapper also revealed that she will be hitting the road soon and is already preparing for a tour.
Cardi B’s Am I The Drama? is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025.