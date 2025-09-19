Princess Beatrice celebrates family milestone days after missing royal funeral

Princess Beatrice is celebrating a sweet family milestone just days after missing the royal funeral of the Duchess of Kent.
The Princess of York and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi marked daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi’s fourth birthday on September, 18.
While the couple keep their family life largely out of the public eye, sources suggest the milestone is celebrated quietly at home in the Cotswolds, where the family reside in a countryside farmhouse.
The family occasion comes just days after Prince Andrew’s daughter missed out Katherine’s funeral held on September 16 at Westminster Cathedral.
In addition to Princess Beatrice, her younger sister, Princess Eugenie was also notably absent from the funeral service.
However, their parents Prince Andrew, 65, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson joined Princess Kate, Prince William and King Charles at the Duchess of Kent's funeral.
Known for her devotion as a mother, Beatrice is expected to spend the weekend surrounded by her loved ones to mark Sienna’s special day.
In addition to Sienna, the 37-year-old princess is also a mother to daughter Athena, whom she and Edoardo welcomed in January this year.
Princess Beatrice is also a doting stepmom to Edoardo’s son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolfe, 9, whom he shares with Dara Huang.