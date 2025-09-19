King Charles to receive invitation from Trump for major celebration in US

King Charles is expected to be invited to the United States next year after Trump’s exceptional UK state visit.
According to senior White House officials, the 76-year-old monarch will be invited for the celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary of independence from Britain in 2026.
The move comes after what President Donald Trump described as a “fantastic” second state visit to the United Kingdom this week.
“It was a really fantastic trip. The British know how to do this perfectly. They set the bar high for their trip to see us,” the senior official told The Telegraph.
They further revealed that Mr Trump wants to give King Charles a leading role at the celebrations as the royal visit is in the early planning stages.
During the two-day trip with wife Melania Trump, the president met Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers and then received a warn welcome by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.
