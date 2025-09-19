Sarah Ferguson pens somber note after Prince Andrew reunion at key event 

Sarah Ferguson has shared an emotional note just a few days after reuniting with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, at a royal event.
After marking the mass funeral of the late Duchess of Kent earlier this week, the Duchess of York turned to her Instagram Stories to mark the 28th death anniversary of her late mother, Susan Barrantes.
On Friday, September 19, Ferguson shared the emotional note to pay a heartfelt tribute to her deceased mom, who passed away at the age of 61 in a car accident back in 1998.
The prominent British Royal Family member began her emotional statement with, "My Dearest Mum, I would love to tell you and show you how brilliantly your grandchildren are doing as mothers."
She continued her writing in her handwritten note, "Thank you for giving me the Irish/magic in the enthusiasm of life. Love you, your devoted daughter, Sarah xx."
For those unaware, two years after parting ways from her former husband, Prince Andrew, in 1996, Sarah Ferguson tragically lost her mother in a fatal car accident in 1998.
According to media reports, Susan was tragically killed in a head-on car accident in Argentina while not wearing a seatbelt.
This somber update from the Duchess of York comes after she reunited with her ex-life partner to attend the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, Katharine, on Tuesday, September 16.
They arrived together at Royal Lodge in Windsor Castle under police escort to join King Charles and other British Royal Family members for the prestigious event.