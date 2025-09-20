Cardi B 'Am I the Drama': All the tracks aimed at Offset amid split troubles

Cardi B is not holding back in her brand new album!
On Friday, September 19, the rapper dropped her first studio album, Am I the Drama?, in over seven years, and called out everyone, from her ex-friends to her former husband.
The sophomore album, featuring 23 tracks, saw Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, embracing her villain arc, as she reflected on fake friendships and her relationship with Offset.
Here's all the tracks where she called out Offset in Am I the Drama:
Man of Your Word
In Man of Your Word, Cardi addressed her split with Offset, from whom she filed for divorce in July 2024.
"I really hope you find love, I hope you find a good spirit / I hope she satisfy your needs and everything that I didn't / And I mean that, it's a lot of pressure when a b-ch an icon," she rapped.
The Grammy-winning artist added, "I know things could've been perfect in a different lifetime / But I really do wish you the best, continue being a winner / And if I had one wish, I only wish you would've been a man of your word".
What's Goin' On
On What's Goin' On, Cardi gets more specific about the reason behind their split.
In the beginning of the track, she highlighted that he's been treating her differently. Then, after letting "s--- slide so many times," she decided to walk away.
"Seems like every day, a new lie (Right) / You f--- anything with two eyes (Facts) / How can you treat me like I ain't s---? (How?) / N----, on our wedding day, you cried (You cried) / You wrote down some beautiful vows (And then) / Gave my first beautiful child (And then) / Told me you was quiet for all of these hoes / Come to find out you the one loud (Huh?)."
Shower Tears
Shower Tears witnessed Cardi accusing the Clout rapper of seeing other women behind her back and that she is tired of clinging to the relationship.
"This s--- is embarrassin', I am not no average b-ch / You wanna play marriage, then you can have these carats then (Have it then) / I put my baby in her car seat then be out of here / Here we go again, these some b-ches you don't know again (Huh)."
Spotlighting more of the rapper's alleged behaviour, she rapped, "Must be a magician, putting pictures in your phone again / Don't tell me these hoes is friends and you out with your bros again / For all of this, might as well just be alone again."
During her appearance on The Breakfast Club on Friday, September 19, Cardi B opened up about her divorce process with Offset, sharing that it is not going as smoothly as she hoped.
"It's not peaceful at all," Cardi, who shares kids Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 12 months, with the Migos member, said. "I can't even talk about it because it's a court thing, but it is not peaceful."
Still, Cardi, who tied the knot with Offset in 2017 after just months of dating, shared that she has not given up hope on her happy ending.
For now, the 32-year-old is focused on her career amid her pregnancy with her and boyfriend Stefon Diggs' first baby together.