Dua Lipa ‘floats high’ as MSG tour stop proves massive hit: ‘Thank you NYC’

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ hitmaker performed 4 sold out shows at NYC’s Madison Square Garden as part of her Radical Optimism Tour

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Dua Lipa is basking in the success of her MSG concerts!

Last week, the Levitating hitmaker delivered four unforgettable concerts at New York City’s packed Madison Square Garden, leaving the audience thrilled.

Taking to Instagram after the electrifying shows on Monday, September 22, the 30-year-old British singer and songwriter gushed over the NYC crowd, sharing how the incredible four-night experience has left her “floating right now.”

“Pinch me, pinch me! 4 SOLD OUT NIGHTS AT MSG!!! 4 unforgettable nights filled with the most electric, unstoppable energy. I am so deeply grateful to every single one of you who came out and shook the house down with me!! your love is something I’ll carry forever,” she began.

During two of the shows, the Future Nostalgia singer was joined by American musician and songwriter Nile Rodgers and singer Lenny Kravitz.

Swooning over sharing the stage with the duo, Dua Lipa reflected that the experience was a dream come true for her.

“An extra special thank you to two absolute New York LEGENDS who joined me on stage: the incomparable @nilerodgers on Saturday and the one and only @lennykravitz on Sunday. Sharing the stage with you, singing the very songs that shaped me as an artist, was nothing short of a dream come true,” read the caption.

The songstress concluded her heartfelt message by writing, “I’m floating right now, and I know I’ll be riding this high for a long, long time. Thank you, NYC… until next time.”

Dua Lipa is now scheduled to perform two consecutive concerts at Kaseya Center, Miami, on September 26 and 27, as part of her third concert tour, Radical Optimism.

