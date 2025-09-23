Home / Royal

Prince William offers hope after King Charles issues disappointing news

The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address after King Charles sad announcement

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince William struck an optimistic tone as he shared a message of hope, following King Charles’ recent announcement that left many disappointed.

The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address during a visit to a Southport school, urging children to “be brave” as he shared words of encouragement and support.

On Monday, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales as they carried out engagements in Southport to show their support to the community following the attack in July 2024.

Last year, three girls - Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe – were tragically killed at a dance class in the town.

To make his speech, Prince William took to the stage where he addressed the assembled pupils and teachers.

“Catherine and I were sadly not able to join you all last week when this wonderful new playground had its grand opening,” the Prince of Wales started his speech.

“We are so happy to be with you today to celebrate this project and to say how proud we are of all of you and the community of Southport,” he shared.

William added, “The tragic events that unfolded in this town last year still remain difficult to comprehend.”

He continued, “But last year, Sergio and Alex, you told us you wanted to create a special playground in memory of the girls and here we are.”

The future King of Britain, “Your vision and your determination, supported by Jinnie, the Trust and people’s generosity, has made this hope a reality.”

Prince William praised the school’s new playground as a symbol of resilience and love triumphing over tragedy, noting that many lives in the community were forever changed that day.

“Bebe, Alice and Elsie’s friends and classmates have come together to support each other and remember the girls in their own way,” he noted.

Prince William thanked teachers for supporting students through tragedy and praised grieving parents for moving forward with “grace and fortitude,” assuring them, “We will always be here to support you.”

“To everyone impacted on that day you will never be forgotten,” he added.

William urged pupils to “enjoy this playground” and to “be brave, be joyful and be kind,” ending his address with a heartfelt thank-you.

Notably, this speech came after King Charles announced that his beloved Balmoral Castle has closed to the public.

You Might Like:

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson

Royal Family drops new message after William express fury over Sarah Ferguson
King Charles issues new announcement after Sarah Ferguson is removed as patron from multiple charities

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues

King Charles shuts doors of Royal residence amid Sarah, Andrew's growing issues
King Chalres shared disappointing message amid the tensions mount around Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout

Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout
Sarah Ferguson was removed by children hospice charity foundation and other multiple organizations

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'

Meghan Markle receives mind blowing offer from UK: 'she's very welcome'
Meghan Markle given special offer in the UK just days after Prince Harry's visit

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey

Queen Rania delivers powerful speech after King Abdullah's visit to Turkey
Her Majesty steps out for a meaningful royal engagement without her husband, King Abdullah II

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify

Kate Middleton, Prince William make first appearance as family tensions intensify
The Prince and Princess of Wales step out to make heartfelt outing

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'

King Charles shares farewell message amid Sarah Ferguson's setbacks: 'Goodbye'
Buckingham Palace has issued a farewell message after several charities severed ties with the Duchess of York

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla

Kate Middleton makes bold choice after public 'humiliation' from Queen Camilla
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton makes feelings clear on Queen Camilla's shock move

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?

Will Princess Beatrice, Eugenie be dragged into Sarah's Epstein scandal?
The Duchess of York is making headlines for her 2011's leaked email to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement

King Charles, Prince William feud rumours finally addressed in strong statement
Palace insider reveals if King Charles, Prince William are feuding over Harry reunion

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause

Prince Harry releases emotional video message to support huge cause
The Duke of York, Prince Harry makes emotional plea in first video message since UK visit

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities

Sarah Ferguson under fire as Epstein email sparks backlash from charities
The Duchess of York is facing media scrutiny over her alleged apology to "supreme friend" Jeffrey Epstein