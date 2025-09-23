Prince William offers hope after King Charles issues disappointing news

Prince William struck an optimistic tone as he shared a message of hope, following King Charles’ recent announcement that left many disappointed.
The Prince of Wales delivered an emotional address during a visit to a Southport school, urging children to “be brave” as he shared words of encouragement and support.
On Monday, William was accompanied by the Princess of Wales as they carried out engagements in Southport to show their support to the community following the attack in July 2024.
Last year, three girls - Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe – were tragically killed at a dance class in the town.
To make his speech, Prince William took to the stage where he addressed the assembled pupils and teachers.
“Catherine and I were sadly not able to join you all last week when this wonderful new playground had its grand opening,” the Prince of Wales started his speech.
“We are so happy to be with you today to celebrate this project and to say how proud we are of all of you and the community of Southport,” he shared.
William added, “The tragic events that unfolded in this town last year still remain difficult to comprehend.”
He continued, “But last year, Sergio and Alex, you told us you wanted to create a special playground in memory of the girls and here we are.”
The future King of Britain, “Your vision and your determination, supported by Jinnie, the Trust and people’s generosity, has made this hope a reality.”
Prince William praised the school’s new playground as a symbol of resilience and love triumphing over tragedy, noting that many lives in the community were forever changed that day.
“Bebe, Alice and Elsie’s friends and classmates have come together to support each other and remember the girls in their own way,” he noted.
Prince William thanked teachers for supporting students through tragedy and praised grieving parents for moving forward with “grace and fortitude,” assuring them, “We will always be here to support you.”
“To everyone impacted on that day you will never be forgotten,” he added.
William urged pupils to “enjoy this playground” and to “be brave, be joyful and be kind,” ending his address with a heartfelt thank-you.
Notably, this speech came after King Charles announced that his beloved Balmoral Castle has closed to the public.