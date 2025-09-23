Prince William puts 'pressure' on King Charles amid Fergie's charity fallout 

The next heir to the British throne, Prince William, has reportedly warned his father, King Charles, after Sarah Ferguson’s email scandal.
According to a report by Daily Mail, an insider close to the Royal Family recently revealed that the Prince of Wales has expressed his dismay after the Duchess of York's alleged emails exposed her ties with the disgraced child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
William has urged His Majesty to immediately restrict Fergie and her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, from the upcoming royal events and engagements.
"His face as he stood next to Andrew at the Duchess of Kent's funeral said it all," the tipster added.
The source additionally noted, "William feels even more strongly than the King that Andrew and Fergie are an embarrassment and will be urging his father to act. The optics of that pair of chancers guffawing away [at events] look terrible."
"Andrew's friends say that even in private they've never heard him say a bad word about his brother," the insider remarked.
This report comes a day after Sarah Ferguson was removed by the children's hospice charity foundation due to her alleged ties with a late child sex offender.
According to the BBC, the Duchess of York mentioned in one of her 2011 resurfaced emails that Epstein was her "supreme friend."
As of now, neither King Charles nor the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, has responded to these reports.