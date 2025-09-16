Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried weave dark secrets in 'The Housemaid’ trailer

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are keeping audiences guessing in the chilling new trailer for The Housemaid, where both stars take on roles entangled in dark secrets and dangerous lies.
On Tuesday, September 18, The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig and screenwriting by Rebecca Sonnenshine, based on Freida McFadden's 2022 bestseller, unveiled the first trailer of a psychologically twisted tale full of surprises.
The sneak peek at the adaptation teases an unsettling mystery surrounding Millie (Sweeney), the household she works for (Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar), and their watchful groundskeeper (Michele Morrone).
“I need this job,” Sweeney says in the trailer. “I can’t lose it. I do not want to go back.”
Soon after the trailer dropped the fans flocked the comment section express the excitment as one user wrote, “The attention to detail! As someone who has read the book, this trailer does justice. Nina's hair, the attic and mini fridge, and white clothes everything! super excited.”
Another commented, “OMG THIS LOOKS AMAZING! This book helped me through a tough time and helped me escape from reality and I loved every second of it! Everything looks just as how I pictured it! Cannot wait for this! Congratulations Freida.”
The third remarked, “This looks really really good. The cast alone is enough for me to see it, but the story seems really interesting.”
The Housemaid is set to release in theaters on December 19.