King Felipe tours Zaragoza Air Base as Princess Leonor begins final training  

King Felipe VI is seemingly inspecting Zaragoza Air Base after his daughter, Princess Leonor, recently began final military training.
The 57-year-old Spanish monarch made a special appearance at the European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC) on Wednesday, September 10.
For the royal visit, His Majesty opted for a multinational training centre's official uniform.
Shortly after the royal engagement, the Spanish Royal Family turned to its official Instagram account to share exclusive photos of the King taking part in various military activities.
They begin the caption, "The King has visited this morning in Zaragoza the European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC) and the deployment area of the European Tackical Airlift Programme (ETAP.)"
"After taking a short tour of its facilities and learning more details about ETAP, the King has participated in a tactical mission flight from Zaragoza Air Base to Ablitas Military Airport (Navarra)," they continued.
For those unaware, ETAC is the multinational reference centre for tactical airlift training in Europe and coordinates the European Tactical Airlift Programme (ETAP) with the purpose of strengthening operational capacities, promoting interoperability between nations and optimising resources through international cooperation.
This training program of King Felipe VI comes just a few days after his eldest daughter and the future Queen kicked off her final year of military training at the General Air and Space Academy.
Princess Leonor started her military training on August 17, 2023, at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza.