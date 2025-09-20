Pippa Middleton mirrors sister Princess Kate with grand move

Pippa Middleton’s lavish Berkshire estate is undergoing spectacular renovations, with a new report detailing the impressive upgrades to her countryside home.
As per Dailymail, Richard Eden revealed that Kate’s sister Pippa and husband James Matthews, 50, are set to renovate their Berkshire manor as Princess Kate and Prince William prepare to move into Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
Richard wrote, "It includes demolition of a 1970s extension, so as to 'enhance the arrival experience in a manner commensurate with the building's significance', and the creation of a garden room— 'a desirable feature of contemporary living' – and a new kitchen.”
The royal expert added, "That last detail is especially piquant. The current kitchen was the work of the late restaurateur and design king Sir Terence Conran, who bought the house as a wreck in 1971 and magnificently restored it.”
Richard continued, "This won't be the first kitchen from the Sir Terence the couple scrapped, as they previously replaced the original outdoor kitchen in favour of a swimming pool.”
Pippa and James’ £15 million Berkshire estate, bought in 2022, will also upgrade a new kitchen and “garden room.”
To note, Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews, who tied the knot in May 2017, live there with their three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose.