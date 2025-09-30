Home / Royal

Prince William plans to step into spotlight with new venture plans

Prince William to reflect on the 'hardest year' of his life in upcoming Apple TV+ series

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince William seemingly has plans to step into spotlight after starring in upcoming episode teaser of The Reluctant Traveler.

As per RadarOnline.com, the Prince of Wales reportedly has plans to enter the glamorous world of lifestyle programs after appearing in Eugene Levy's Apple TV+ series teaser.

A source told the media outlet, "This is not just a one-off. William has realized lifestyle content is a money-spinner and a powerful way of reaching audiences outside the traditional royal bubble. He sees the value in opening up, but doing so in a way that feels polished and aspirational."

The insider added, "It's very clear this is a first step into a wider strategy. He could have spoken to a British broadcaster, but choosing Levy on a global streaming platform was deliberate. William wants to dip into the lifestyle space without looking like he's copying anyone too directly – but the message is clear, he's ready to play the game."

In the viral teaser, William greeted the host Eugene Levy before giving him a tour of Windsor Castle.

The future King also got candid about the “hardest year” of his life, hinting at 2024 when Princess Kate and King Charles got diagnosed with cancer.

Notably The full episode of The Reluctant Traveler will be aired on October 3.

