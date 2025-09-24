Ariana Grande shares final trailer of her new film 'Wicked: For Good': Watch

Ariana Grande has sent her fans into a frenzy as she released the highly anticipated trailer for her upcoming movie, Wicked: For Good.
The Oscar-nominated actress turned to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, September 24, to share the first exclusive look at the second instalment of the new film.
"The final #WickedForGood trailer is here. Watch now," the actress created the hype while writing the caption for her post.
In the three-minute and three-second viral teaser, Ariana and her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, were seen involved in a tense battle that even gets physical.
For those unaware, in the second part of the movie, Ariana will reprise her role as Glinda, while Cynthia will also play the character as Elphaba.
The video trailer shows Glinda slamming her new wand against Elphaba’s broom in one scene on the yellow brick road.
Ariana opens her monologue as she said, "I'm a public figure now, people expect me to, Fly? Be encouraging!"
According to the official synopsis of the movie, Glinda and Elphaba "Will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good."
It is important to note that Wicked: For Good will premiere on November 21, 2025, after Wicked: Part 1 created history at the box office.