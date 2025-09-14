Ariana Grande receives touching note over VMAs win amid tour ticket drama 

Ariana Grande has reportedly been honored with a moving note for securing a huge VMAs milestone amid The Eternal Sunshine tour ticket drama.
Shortly after winning the astronaut trophy, the 32-year-old American singer-songwriter turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 14, to share glimpses of her personal life.
In a carousel of photos, Ariana showed she received a heartfelt handwritten letter from her close pals, Beanie Sklyer and Bruce Almighty.
The note reads, "Dearest Ari! Congrats on the VMAs! We are so in awe of you! Anything you do, let it come from you, then it will be new, give us more to see, and that’s the way the cookie crumbles."
She also included a few Polaroid snapshots with her brother, Frankie Grande, and her brother-in-law, Hale Leon.
As Ariana's post gained traction on social media, several commentators began flooding the comment section to express their excitement.
One user said, "So beautiful in every way! I love you."
"The wigless Glinda," another pointed out, the actress in her role as Glinda in her upcoming movie, Wicked: For Good.
While a third said, "Actually giggling at the Legos."
This post of the critically acclaimed actress comes after she addressed her fans' struggles to secure tickets for her forthcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ariana said, "Hi, my angels, I have been on set all week, but I wanted to let you know that what’s been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention."
"Of course, I am incredibly bothered by it. I’ve been on the phone every second of my free time, fighting for a solution," the Wicked starlet added.
The Sunshine Tour will kick off on June 6, 2026, in Oakland, California.