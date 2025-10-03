Home / Royal

Prince William shares vision for monarchy as he addresses Harry's mistake

Prince William has outlined his vision for the future of the monarchy while making a rare remark about his brother, Prince Harry.

While conversing in his newly released episode of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy on Apple TV+, which airs on October 3, the Prince of Wales shared his plans to bring changes after he will become king.

Prince William acknowledged that ascending the throne, “is not something I wake up in the morning and think about," but he’s certain of the monarch he intends to become.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda," he said

Sharing his plans, William mentioned, "Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that change — I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me, the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen."

Elsewhere in his conversation Willam expressed his thoughts about Prince George becoming king one day.

The Prince stated, “It’s an interesting question and it’s a big question that one. Because there are lots of things to think about with that. But obviously, I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, a world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."

Taking a subtle dig at Prince Harry, William mentioned, "That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices in the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in — and I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation.”

Notably, the Prince of Wales mentioned his younger brother's name in public for one of the first times in years.

