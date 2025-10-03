Prince William seems to target King Charles with subtle dig

Prince William appeared to take a subtle swipe at King Charles in a recent address, just days after reports surfaced of growing “tensions” between the monarch and his heir.
During his recent interview, the Prince of Wales stressed the importance of balancing “work and family life” and having a “stable home.”
He seemingly took a subtle dig at King Charles, whose troubled marriage to Princess Diana overshadowed William and Harry' s childhood.
Speaking on The Reluctant Traveler episode, Prince William reflected on childhood, saying, “Getting the balance of work and family life right is really important. Because for me, the most important thing in my life is family, and everything is about the future and about if you don’t start the children off now with a happy, healthy, stable home, I feel you’re setting them up for a bit of a hard time and a fall.”
The Prince of Wales emphasized the need to prioritize family and children’s futures, stressing the importance of creating a warm, safe, and loving home environment.
Upon asking about the significance of homelife starting with Princess Diana’s parenting, William said: “Yes definitely, I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that warmth, that feeling of safety, security, love.”
He continued, “That all has to be there, and that was certainly part of my childhood. My parents got divorced at 8 (he was 14), so that lasted a short period of time.”
“But, you take that and you learn from it and you try and make sure you don’t do the same mistakes as your parents. I think we all try and do that and I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older,” William added.
Notably, the recent confession came after the buzz around Prince William and King Charles relationship following Prince Harry visit to the UK.
But a Palace insider refuted the claims, insisting their bond remains close and their work aligned.