Emmys 2025 highlights: Most talked about moments of the night

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards was a night filled with heartfelt reunions, historic wins, maybe a snub or two and a whole night with winners keeping an eye on a donation tracker.
Hosted by Nate Bargatze, the 2025 Emmys began with an interesting initiative as the comedian pledged to donate $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America, a nonprofit that helps get kids future-ready, and added or subtracted $1,000 for every second a winner's speech went under or over 45 seconds long.
Here are some moments from the 2025 Emmys that became the talk of the internet:
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's standing ovation
Stephen Colbert had a night to remember as he received a standing ovation when he took to the stage to present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.
After joking about finding a new job amid the cancellation of the late-night show in June, The Last Show secured its first Emmy for best talk series.
Gilmore Girls reunion
Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel brought Stars Hollow to the Emmys with their reunion as they went on stage to present the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series award.
The reunion comes as the melodrama marks its 25th anniversary this year, with a special documentary about the series titled Searching for Stars Hollow is set to premiere this year.
Hannah Einbinder calls out ICE
Hannah Einbinder took home her first Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Hacks at the 2025 awards ceremony.
Accepting her award, the 30-year-old called winning an Emmy "punk rock" and concluded her speech with a shoutout to her favourite NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and a strong-worded message, noting, "Go Birds, f*** ICE and Free Palestine," which was partially bleeped out.
Tramell Tillman and Owen Cooper makes history
Severance star Tramell Tillman made history by becoming the first Black man to ever win the best supporting actor in a drama series.
While Owen became the youngest male actor to bag an Emmy, at the age of 15, for his chiller role in the Netflix series Adolescence.
Host Nate Bargatze teases nominees With SNL-inspired sketch
Nate Bargatze made fun of the TV industry and some nominees during the opening moments of the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday.
The first-time Emmy host opened with a sketch with himself portraying television inventor Philo Farnsworth explaining the all-too-real and baffling ways the medium would be used in the future.
Supported by SNL cast members Bowen Yang, Mikey Day and James Austin Johnson, the sketch was a variation on Nate's beloved "Washington’s Dream" sketch from his debut hosting Saturday Night Live last year.
At one moment, the 46-year-old quipped, "We will create a world where a woman will host her own popular late-night talk show — not in real life, but on a fictional show called Hacks."
The White Lotus snub
Despite 23 nominations and being one of the most talked about shows of the year, The White Lotus failed to secure any major award of the night.
The series only won in the category of Original Main Title Theme Music.
Instead, The Pitt dominated in the drama categories, and while accepting Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Noah Wyle won hearts with his praise for healthcare workers.
The actor, who portrayed Dr Robinavitch on The Pitt, said, "To anybody going on shift tonight or coming off shift tonight, thank you for being in that job. This is for you."
Britt Lower sending her outie a message
Britt Lower sneaked a secret message into her Emmy Award acceptance speech, which sparked frenzy among fans.
While accepting the award for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Severance, there was a note on the back that read, "LET ME OUT."
The moment mirrored a scene in the Apple TV+ series in which Britt's Innie spoke out against her father while posing as her Outie, Helena Eagen.
In the sci-fi workplace drama, the actress plays both Helly R. and Helena Eagan as her characters navigate the severed world of Lumon Industries.