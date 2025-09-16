'Adolescence,' 'Severance' take top honours at Seoul Awards after Emmys wins  

After creating history at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, popular series Adolescence and Severance are set to achieve another milestone in the upcoming Seoul International Drama Awards ceremony.
On September 16, Tuesday, Deadline reported that Netflix's acclaimed series will win the Grand Prize, Best Director for Philip Barantini and Best Actor for Owen Cooper, who broke the internet by becoming the youngest ever male winner of the 2025 Emmys on Sunday.
For those unaware, the Seoul Drama Awards Organizing Committee (Chairman Moon-shin Bang) announced the winners of the Seoul International Drama Awards 2025, marking its 20th anniversary.
Notably, at the Seoul International Drama Awards ceremony, the English actor has been honored due to his exceptional performance in the psychological drama despite being the youngest.
The awards ceremony's organizing committee said of Owen, "Showcased extraordinary acting talent, establishing himself as one of the most promising next-generation actors."
They further added, "Creative and outstanding direction best reflects the Seoul Drama Awards’ mission of presenting works that deepen understanding of humanity and inspire reflection on the path toward harmony."
As reported by multiple outlets, the 20th Seoul International Drama Awards ceremony will be held at KBS Hall at 5 PM on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025.
To note, Adolescence was premiered on Netflix on March 13, and Severance season 2 was released on January 17, on Apple TV+.