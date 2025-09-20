Ryan Reynolds beams with pride after receiving Vancouver’s highest honor

Ryan Reynolds is beaming with pride after receiving highest honor from his hometown!
On Thursday, September 18, the City of Vancouver bestowed the Freedom of the City award on the Deadpool and Wolverine star during a private ceremony.
Taking to his Instagram account, Reynolds shared glimpses into the special ceremony, expressing his gratitude for the honor.
"Home is good for the battery," he wrote.
The Marvel star continued, "Thank you Mayor @kensimcity for the Freedom Of The City honour. Thank you to the Vancouver City Council."
"Vancouver is one of the great loves of my life, now and always. It’s a moving, growing and bursting beauty," he sweetly added.
Reynolds, who is a Vancouver native, was recognized for his philanthropic and cultural contributions, including support for charities such as Covenant House Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, as well as his donations following the devastating 2021 B.C. floods.
"This means the world to me. Vancouver shaped who I am, and I carry it with me in everything I do," Reynolds said in the city news release.
He further added, "To now be part of its history in this way is both humbling and surreal, and I'm deeply grateful to be recognized by the city that gave me my start."
Ryan Reynolds has previously received both the Order of British Columbia and the Order of Canada.