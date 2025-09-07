Charlie Puth celebrates one-year wedding anniversary with Brooke Sansone  

Charlie Puth has been married for one year to his wife, Brooke Sansone.
The We Don't Talk Anymore crooner took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, September 7, to re-share the sweet anniversary post uploaded by his life partner.
In the photo, Brooke released an official click of herself from her big day, showing her stunning white bride outfit.
Along the picture, Charlie scribbled the note, "Happy 1st Anniversary, Brooke. I love you so very much."
On the other hand, Brooke penned a heartfelt tribute for her popstar husband, "Moments from the day we said ‘I do’, so many amazing memories since, and countless more to come! Can’t wait for the crazy year ahead, I love you, melon."
The sweet homage was accompanied by a handful of mesmerizing pictures of the couple from their dreamy wedding in Montecito, California.
This update comes a few weeks after the 33-year-old American singer and songwriter expressed his joy on "almost" completing a year together as a happy couple.
At the time, he wrote, "I can’t believe it’s almost been a year, little Brooke!! I am so lucky to be your husband; you have CHANGED my life completely. I love you forever and ever and ever. There’s so much to look forward to @puthbrooke."
Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Puth, exchanged the marital vows on September 7 at his family’s estate in Montecito, California.