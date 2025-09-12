Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie spark debate online with edgy fashion looks 

Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie have divided their fans online with their recent bold fashion outfits.
The two popular actresses made stunning appearances in bold dresses during two prestigious events on Thursday, September 11, 2025.
Dakota walked in a black Gucci see-through dress at the annual Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Gala in New York.
Meanwhile, Robbie attended the star-studded London premiere of her upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, in a bold Armani Privé gown.
Fans reaction over Dakota Johnson and Margot Robbie's red-carpet appearances:
Shortly after the photos of the two actresses gained popularity on social media, several netizens began comparing their bold fashion choices, while many fought over who wore the bold dresses best on the red carpet.
An X user declared, "Margot is a clear winner on the naked score."
"Haha, Hollywood energy at its peak! Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson always know how to make a statement on the red carpet, no wonder fans are obsessed," another commented.
A third fan expressed their frustration over their daring outfits, saying, "So embarrassing. Grown woman basically naked in public."
"When you have zero skills, you must resort to showing your shit. All these losers have is t*** and a**," a fourth one noted.
It is not the first time the two actresses have publicly revealed their skin at a star-studded event.
However, there are multiple occasions when the two went completely sheer.
The Materialist actress wore a semi-sheer beaded gown at this year's Cannes Film Festival in June.
On the other hand, Robbie is best known for her red carpet "method dressing" after a supremely pink press tour for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie in 2023.
It is significant to note that Margot Robbie's Thursday appearance paid tribute to the legendary fashion designer, Giorgio Armani, who passed away last week.
However, Dakota Johnson raised funds during the prestigious ceremony to help the organization in combating gender-based violence.