Dakota Johnson wows in bold Gucci gown at Kering Foundation's dinner  

Dakota Johnson has set the fashion bar high with her daring, bold look at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner.
The Fifty Shades of Grey starlet stepped out in New York City to attend the star-studded event on Thursday, September 11.
During the red-carpet occasion, Dakota dropped jaws of her fans when she arrived in a revealing Gucci dress.
For the charity dinner, the 35-year-old American actress opted for a black see-through gown, which she paired with a matching bikini and tight-fitting underpants.
Despite showing off her skin, Dakota managed to complement her outfit by incorporating modest elements into her bold dress, which included a turtle-neck and long sleeves.
To enhance her striking look, the Materialist actress wore emerald earrings and a matching necklace, elegantly complemented by fashionable jewelry.
She styled her dark brown hair in a messy bun with her signature braids.
According to People, Dakota was dressed and modelled by the popular celebrity fashion stylist known for her work with stars like Margot Robbie and others, for several fashion events.
This is not the first time the Madame Web actress attended a high-profile occasion in a bold outfit; however, in June, she was pictured in a long-sleeved, mid-length sheer black dress.
It is pertinent to note that Dakota Johnson made a daring appearance at The Kering Foundation's annual Caring for Women dinner to raise vital funds and awareness in combating gender-based violence, supporting survivors and their families with generous financial aid.
On the work front, the critically acclaimed actress is currently filming for her upcoming movie, Verity, which also stars Anne Hathaway, Josh Hartnett, and Ismael Cruz Córdova.