Sabrina Carpenter arrests 'pretty' 'Girl Meets World' costar Corey Fogelmanis in NYC

Sabrina Carpenter had an adorable reunion with Girl Meets World costar Corey Fogelmanis during her New York City show.
On Wednesday, October 29, during her pre-planned humorous onstage tradition of "arresting" an audience member for being attractive, the Espresso singer handcuffed Corey, causing frenzy among fans.
"I think I just found him," Sabrina said, walking across the stage as the camera found Ma star. "Oh s----, we got to arrest him. He's so pretty. I'm obsessed."
Continuing the playful act, the Please Please Please hitmaker enquired if he is single, to which Corey cheekily replied, "NO."
"Wow, no one's actually ever said that. I don't really know what to do now other than just be like, maybe this is our little secret right now and you guys don't tell anyone," Sabrina teased.
"But Corey, just for this evening, can we have some fun? Will you be my 'Juno' boy tonight?" she asked, as Corey smiled and held up his hands to receive the pink handcuffs.
Before he was cuffed, he planted a kiss on Sabrina's hand, just before she returned to the stage to perform her track Juno, from her 2024 album Short n' Sweet.
Other stars "arrested" by Sabrina Carpenter during her concerts include Gigi Hadid, Anne Hathaway, Joe Keery and Margaret Qualley.
Sabrina and Corey appeared on Girl Meets World, which aired on Disney Channel from 2014 to 2017 and served as a sequel to the 1993-2000 coming-of-age ABC series Boy Meets World.
While Sabrina continued to drop chart-topping music and is currently on her tour, Corey most recently appeared in Conan Gray's music videos as his love interest, including This Song, Caramel, and Vodka Cranberry.