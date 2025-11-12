Kate Middleton wins hearts during solemn Armistice Day service  

Kate Middleton has left "shaking" a member of the public during her appearance at the Armistice Day service ceremony.
The future Queen attended the service held at the Armed Forces Memorial on Tuesday, November 11, before leaving the Arboretum. She met a 72-year-old Josephine Bradburn, who celebrated her birthday on Friday.
GB News reported that upon meeting with Catherine, the lady said it "was a fantastic birthday present" to meet her.
"I got to shake her hand. She said what a lovely place it was and what an honor it was to be asked to come here today. She asked us where we were from," Josephine told the outlet.
She further remarked, "I’m absolutely blown away by it. It’s an amazing birthday present, I couldn’t have asked for anything better."
The Princess of Wales was also handed a wreath to lay in the centre of the memorial.
During her solo appearance at the National Memorial Arboretum, the 43-year-old stood alongside serving personnel and families as they observed the two-minute silence.
She also read a specially commissioned poem titled, A Sonnet For Us All.
The poem was written by Arji Manuelpillai, the Poet in Residence at the National Memorial Arboretum.