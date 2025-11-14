Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky drop big hint about having kids

Lady Gaga’s fiancé, Michael Polansky, has revealed that the couple looks to Elton John and his husband David Furnish as inspiration for how they hope to raise a family one day.
While conversing with a Rolling Stone, the Blood Marry singer, 39, and her fiancé Polansky, have shared that they’re planning to have children in the near future.
Polansky shared that he and Gaga, born Stefani Germanotta, are inspired by friends Elton John and David Furnish's brand of parenting.
"Their kids have turned out to be very happy," Polansky said of John and Furnish's sons Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, to whom Gaga is godmother.
He added, "The most important thing is making it feel like this is just our family, this is what we do."
"Her being Lady Gaga and the art and all of it is not something that she has to compartmentalize away from her relationship with me of when she's a mother," Polansky mentioned.
Gaga also agreed to Polansky, stating that the two are eager to become parents soon.
"Being a mom is the thing I want the most," she said, adding, "And [Polansky's] gonna be a beautiful father. We're really excited about that."
To note, Lady Gaga is currently engaged to entrepreneur and investor Michael Polansky.
The couple has been in a relationship since late 2019 and confirmed their engagement in July 2024.