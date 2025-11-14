Billie Eilish rips Elon Musk with expletives as he eyes trillionaire status

Billie Eilish isn’t holding back her emotions anymore!
Elon Musk is eyeing becoming world’s first trillionaire, giving him the power to resolve major global crisis and issues that include bringing an end to world hunger, cure diseases, save endangered species, and rebuilding conflicted zones, according to an Instagram post by My Voice, My Choice.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 13, the Birds of a Feather singer re-shared the post in a series of slides, before launching a fierce expletive attack on the Tesla founder.
As per the update, Musk’s massive amount of wealth makes him capable of spending “$40 billion every year to end world hunger by 2030,” “$10 billion each year to vaccinate 140 million newborns against polio, measles, and tetanus for the next 100 years,” and “$1-2 billion annually to save all 10,443 Critically Endangered species.”
It also noted that if the 54-year-old businessman spends $53.2 billion, he “could rebuild Gaza and the occupied West Bank according to the EU.”
However, in the last slide, the organization slammed him for neglecting all these global issues.
Blasting Musk, Billie Eilish unleashed an unfiltered attack on him, writing, “f**king pathetic p**sy bi*ch coward.”
Notably, the Bad Guy singer’s comments came after Tesla shareholders approved a pay package that would make Elon Musk the world’s first trillionaire.
But to achieve his major goal, Musk must have to complete a couple of challenging tasks such as “to boost Tesla's market cap to $8.5 trillion by 2035, sell 12 million vehicles a year, and deploy 1 million robotaxis and 1 million humanoid robots.”