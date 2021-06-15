Home > Hollywood Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik hope their daughter embraces her multiethnic identity Web Desk | June 15, 2021

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik hope their daughter embraces her multiethnic identity

Famous American model Gigi Hadid opened up talking about her pregnancy journey and welcoming her daughter, baby Khai in a reecnt interview.

While discussing her experience of being a mother, the model revealed that how and her boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik are raising their daughter to embrace her multiethnic identity.

In conversation with i-D, the 26-year-old fashion icon spoke about how she and her British-Pakistani boyfriend Malik deal with the idea of being mixed race.

"We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it's something that's really important to us, but it's also something that we first experienced ourselves, because both of our parents are their own heritage," she shared.

Gigi, who was born to Dutch-American mother Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian father Mohamed Hadid, further went on say that, "We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, 'Oh damn, I'm the bridge!' That's not something that my parents experienced or that they can really help me through. It's something I've always thought about my whole life.”

She also shared how she felt ‘too white to respond over the Arab heritage recently, "In certain situations, I feel -- or I'm made to feel -- that I'm too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage. You go through life trying to figure out where you fit in racially. Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don't experience enough to know?"

Gigi and Malik welcomed their first baby in September last year. The proud parents have been too conscious to keep their little bundle of joy away from media light since she was born.