Danish Taimoor, wife Ayeza Khan to feature in a Ramazan serial 'Chaand Tara'

Screenwriter Saima Akram Chaudhry, famous for her Ramazan drama serials, is back with another light-hearted family drama to air on screens during the holy month – and it will mark the return of celebrity couple Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan on TV again.



On Sunday, Ayeza confirmed the news on Instagram with a picture of the title page of her script for Chand Tara.

“Just another chapter of my life,” she wrote and tagged director Danish Nawaz, Chaudhry, and her husband.



No other details of the serial have been revealed yet but users in the comments section guessed it will be a romantic comedy with Chand as Danish and Tara as Ayeza.

Chand Tara will be Danish’s first Ramazan play while Ayeza is already a maestro in the genre with her comical roles in the hit serials Chupke Chupke and Chaudhry & Sons – and she won multiple awards for the Osman Khalid Butt- starrer.



While the duo individually kept doing projects on screen, Chand Tara will reunite them onscreen after 2020’s Meherposh.













