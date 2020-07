صدر مملکت حدیقہ کے گانے کے معترف

View this post on Instagram

I wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for their support and kind messages in reference to our tribute to Kashmir and Turkey with Kashmir Civitas. I am a singer, the only thing I can do is use my platform to raise awareness through my voice for those who can’t and I wanted to thank my fellow artists from Turkey, Ali Tolga Demirtaş and Turgay Evren for joining me in this tribute. However, we can’t stop with just a song, we need to let Kashmiri voices be heard. I want to sing with Kashmiri artists and I hope that by raising our voices for the oppressed, world leaders can help the cause. We need justice, peace and love. Within the past hour, I have received word that our President, Mr. Arif Alvi has praised the song. Thank you Mr. Alvi for your appreciation, I hope and pray that you and our world leaders can join together and that we can see a free Kashmir in our lifetimes. We need cooperation from all parties involved, we need love, compassion, peace and justice. No more lives should be lost (ON EITHER SIDE), we need resolution. We must not forget about the people of Kashmir.