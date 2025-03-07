Royal

Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo

Buckingham Palace and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared the delightful news of Athena's birth in Instagram post

  March 07, 2025
Princess Beatrice made her first public appearance since giving birth, stepping out alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

As per GB News, the daughter of Prince Andrew stepped out since giving birth to her second daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on January 22.

The Princess of York, 36, attended a gala at The V&A in London earlier this evening alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Her first outing marked a significant milestone as she gets a new charitable role on her return to work.

Beatrice has been named the new patron of Borne, a charity committed to preventing premature births.

Her new role has personal significance for her as her newborn daughter Athena also arrived several weeks premature.

The charity gala at The V&A served as the first official engagement for the non-working royals in their new role.

Additionally, Athena was born on January 22 at 12:57pm, weighing four pounds and five ounces.

She became 11th in line to the throne, as she pushed her aunt Princess Eugenie down to 12th place.

Buckingham Palace and Edoardo shared the delightful news of Athena's birth with a sweet Instagram post in January.

