Ed Sheeran drops new album tracks in secret London performance

'Shape of You' singer debuted tracks from his highly anticipated album

  • March 08, 2025
Ed Sheeran surprises fans with an intimate secret gig in London, debuting tracks from his highly anticipated new album.

While leaving his favourite Soho pub on Wednesday, the Shape of You singer was spotted with his laptop, showing that he is working on his highly anticipated album.

However, speculation has been building for months about the release of his next album, which has been produced in secrecy.

The 34-year-old hinted he might be ready to share it, smiling as he left the Devonshire pub after playing it for record label executives.

As per Dailymail, sources shared that there “were more than a few bangers,” adding that it would “shoot up the share price” of the star's record company, Warner.

They added, “It was all a secret and Ed proudly shared his new music with a select group of big names in the music industry.”

“He was so happy, and there are some absolute bangers on the album. It went down a storm, the talk was that it would be as big, if not bigger, than his others,” a tipster shared.

This update came after Ed Sheera became the first-ever international artist to perform in a Buddhist kingdom at the 23,000-cap Changlimithang Stadium in the country's capital, Thimphu, on January 24.

