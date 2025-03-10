Meghan Markle unveils special product from her lifestyle brand in sweet video

Meghan Markle delights fans with yet another surprise!
After sending internet into a meltdown with her and daughter Princess Lilibet's unseen photos with Prince Harry on International Women's Day, Meghan has dropped a beautiful video.
Meghan turned to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a video of herself from her garden, in which she could be seen plucking different flowers.
After washing the bunch, she places it into an airtight jar which had "Raspberry Spread" imprinted underneath her brand name, As Ever.
The sneak peek video was accompanied by a sweet caption which read, "A sweet pea Sunday, Happy weekend, friends!"
Meghan looked effortlessly chic in an off-white sleeveless jumpsuit.
She added drama to her look with a stylish picnic hat.
This delightful update regarding As Ever comes a week after her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which was released on March 4, 2025, renewed for a second season.
