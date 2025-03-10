King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’

King Charles has delighted the royal fans by finally unveiling The King’s Music Room.
On Monday, March 10, the Buckingham Palace shared a joint-Instagram post with Apple Music featuring an exciting clip from the British Monarch’s highly-anticipated new playlist that unveils his surprising taste in music.
The Royal Family shared that King Charles long-awaited playlist has been released to stream.
“This is music for dancing,” stated the caption, adding, “Listen to ‘The King’s Music Room’, available on @AppleMusic now.”
In the video shared by the Palace in the post, the King can be seen saying, “Kylie Minogue came to St. James’s Palace to perform this song in 2012. The song is ‘The Loco-Motion’ and this is music for dancing.”
He continued, “Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find it incredibly hard to sit still,” after which King Charles lightly began playing the table with his fingers as he enjoyed the music.
As soon as the post was shared, royal fans couldn’t contain their excitement and immediately expressed their anticipation via comments.
A fan wrote, “Fantastic to find out what the king likes,” while a second expressed, “Never been this early to a post before.”
“King Charles is such a vibe,” one more penned.
In the playlist, the British King heaped praises on outstanding artists, including Beyoncé, Bob Marley, Raye, Rita Marley, and Kylie Minogue.
