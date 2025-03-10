Royal

King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’

The British Monarch launches his long-awaited ‘The King’s Music Room’ on March 10, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025

King Charles finally debuts much-anticipated ‘The King’s Music Room’


King Charles has delighted the royal fans by finally unveiling The King’s Music Room.

On Monday, March 10, the Buckingham Palace shared a joint-Instagram post with Apple Music featuring an exciting clip from the British Monarch’s highly-anticipated new playlist that unveils his surprising taste in music.

The Royal Family shared that King Charles long-awaited playlist has been released to stream.

“This is music for dancing,” stated the caption, adding, “Listen to ‘The King’s Music Room’, available on @AppleMusic now.”

In the video shared by the Palace in the post, the King can be seen saying, “Kylie Minogue came to St. James’s Palace to perform this song in 2012. The song is ‘The Loco-Motion’ and this is music for dancing.”

He continued, “Again, it has that infectious energy which makes it, I find it incredibly hard to sit still,” after which King Charles lightly began playing the table with his fingers as he enjoyed the music.

Related: King Charles reveals personal music playlist featuring Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue

As soon as the post was shared, royal fans couldn’t contain their excitement and immediately expressed their anticipation via comments.

A fan wrote, “Fantastic to find out what the king likes,” while a second expressed, “Never been this early to a post before.”

“King Charles is such a vibe,” one more penned.

In the playlist, the British King heaped praises on outstanding artists, including Beyoncé, Bob Marley, Raye, Rita Marley, and Kylie Minogue.

Related: King Charles shares sneak peek into 'exciting' broadcast: 'coming soon'

US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
US hints at resuming Ukraine as Zelensky meets with Saudi officials
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Elon Musk reveals shocking reason behind X disruption in first statement
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Commonwealth Games Scotland mourns loss of boxing legend Dick McTaggart
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
Princess Kate, Prince William break silence after Commonwealth Day service
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
King Charles graces Commonwealth Day service with Kate, William, Camilla
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
Buckingham Palace gives key update amid Charles, William, Kate’s reunion
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
King Abdullah hosts iftar banquet for key officials at Royal Hashemite Court
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Edward marks 61st birthday without Duchess Sophie
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
Prince Harry faces old wounds after Royal Family snub
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles sends message to Prince Edward after he skips major event
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Charles celebrates Commonwealth Day with powerful video message
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
King Willem-Alexander cheers on athletes at European Indoor Championships
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Meghan Markle subtly responds to father's scathing remarks about Netflix show
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
Kate Middleton set to make bold statement after king Charles snub
King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton
King Charles releases big statement after unexpected blow to Kate Middleton