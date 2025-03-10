Sci-Tech

X down: Users report widespread outage

Microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) is reportedly down worldwide

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 10, 2025
X (Formerly Twitter) grappled with an outage worldwide as users reported experiencing disruption using apps and websites.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, the Elon Musk-owned platform was inaccessible for over 2,500 people at around 3:20 pm on Monday, March 10, 2025.

X down: Users report widespread outage

In the USA, up to 58% of users are unable to access the app, 31% of users reported website issues, and the remaining 11% are facing server connectivity issues.

However, X has yet to address the issue.

Since X remained inaccessible, numerous users engaged with the app went to other platforms, including Facebook and Reddit, to confirm whether the social media platform was down or not.

This is the first major outage X has struggled with in 2025, as the last disruption occurred in September 2024, when users were unable to access the site for over an hour. 

