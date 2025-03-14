Austin Butler's Los Angeles home targeted by burglars  

Austin Butler has faced a burglary attack on his Los Angeles residency.
The Law enforcement officials informed TMZ that the 33-year-old American actor's home was attacked by unidentified men on Monday, March 10.
Upon visiting the house, Austin's security noticed a glass door was broken while the place was completely ransacked.
However, the police officials did not find any suspect inside the home.
Another insider told the publication that multiple items from Austin's residency have been missing, while his security guard reported a missing complaint for a gun and cash.
The incident occurred in the absence of the actor, who is currently out of the country due to his work.
As of now, no arrests have been made in the case, while the cops are investigating the high-profile case.
Neither Austin nor his spokespersons have issued any press release over the matter.
On the work front, Austin Butler is currently filming for his upcoming movie, Caught Stealing.
According to multiple media reports, the crime-thriller film is slated to be released in theatres on August 29, 2025.
Darren Aronofsky's latest directorial also stars Bad Bunny, Matt Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Liev Schreiber, and others.