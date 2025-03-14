Queen Letizia marks surprising royal outing for noble cause: Watch

Queen Letizia has taken an active part in a special round-table discussion during her new outing.
The Queen of Spain stepped out to meet the volunteer teachers and participants of Talent Tour on Friday.
After the floods caused by the DANA (National Hurricane) disaster, the Princess of Girona Foundation quickly launched an Intervention Plan in the Valencian Community to assist young people affected by the disaster with education, entrepreneurship, and social welfare.
Letizia attended the 2025 Princess of Girona Art Award and held a special discussion session with the participants.
After her royal engagement, the Royal Family posted picture from the outing and shared details about the event.
The caption of the post read, “Coinciding with the second stage of the #TourDelTalento (Talent Tour ), the Queen met with a group of volunteer teachers participating in the program to learn firsthand about the support they are providing and the activities they have been developing over the past few months.”
King Felipe’s wife looked radiant in cream-colored button-down shirt, elevated by sophisticated black coat.
Her appearance comes after the Spanish royal couple held an urgent meeting at the headquarters of the Business Confederation last week.
