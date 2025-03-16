Trending

Aamir Khan's ex-wife pens moving note for actor's 60th birthday

Aamir Khan parted ways with his ex-wife Kiran Rao in 2021 after spending several years together

  by Web Desk
  March 16, 2025
Aamir Khan received a heartfelt birthday tribute from his ex-wife, Kiran Rao after he confirmed his relationship with new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Taking to Instagram handle, the 51-year-old Indian filmmaker shared a series of throwback photos featuring her ex-husband, herself, and their adorable son Azad Khan.

The viral pictures were accompanied by the moving note written by Kiran for her former partner that read, "HBD to the VVVIP in our lives!"

"Thank you for the hugs and the laughs and for always having our backs. We love you! Xx k," the mother-of-one concluded her post.

This post of the Laapataa Ladies director came after Aamir made his relationship public during his pre-birthday celebrations. 

Before arriving at the venue of his birthday celebrations, the PK actor introduced his long-time girlfriend to the media professionals.

While interacting with journalists outside the Mumbai hotel, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri.

For those unaware, before his relationship with Gauri Spratt, Aamir Khan was married to his former wife Kiran Rao.

The former couple parted ways in 2021 after spending 21 years together. They are currently co-parenting their son Azad Khan. 

