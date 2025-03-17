Kartik Aaryan drops hilarious glimpse of iconic ‘rap war’ with Karan Johar  

Kartik Aaryan offered a rare glimpse of his iconic rap battle with Karan Johar during the 2025 IIFA Awards ceremony.
The 34-year-old Indian actor turned to his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 16, to share the hilarious video clip among his fans and well-wishers.
In the viral footage, Karan was heard calling out Kartik for taking over the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise from Akshay Kumar, while labelling the "Kapoors and Khans" the real OGs.
The father-of-two stated, "You are a new student, but I am an evergreen faculty), let me introduce you to the real royalty. Khans and Kapoors are still the OG guys."
Responding to the popular filmmaker's playful jab, the Chandu Champion actor said, "Running a franchise is not a child’s play. I succeed because of my hard work. Student of the Year 2 didn’t work, but I made Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 a success."
Kartik captioned his post, "K vs K Rap War."
As the Love Aaj Kal actor's post gained popularity on social media, several fans flooded the comments section with their humourous replies over the hilarious rap battle.
One fan commented, "Karan Johar be like: Whenever I show up, I leave after getting roasted!"
"ROOH BABA ROCKED KARAN JOHAR SHOCKED," another fan chimed in.
A third fan penned, "The best rap war I have ever seen."
On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last worked on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.