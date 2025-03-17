Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league 

Saudi Arabia is planning to introduce a global T20 league backed by its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund.
This project, devised by a well-known Australian cricket figure Neil Maxwell aims to transform the sport by introducing a traveling eight-team league modeled on tennis’ Grand Slams.
The league is expected to feature matches in four different locations throughout the year and notably, discussions are already underway with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
According to the sources, Saudi Arabia is prepared to invest $500 million into the global T20 cricket league.
Related: Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
The league is expected to feature new franchises based in cricket-playing nations, including Australia, alongside emerging markets. Both men’s and women’s competitions are planned, with the final potentially being held in Saudi Arabia.
The league is designed to complement existing T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League, filling gaps in the international cricket calendar.
If approved, the Saudi-backed league could revolutionise cricket’s financial landscape, offering an alternative revenue model to the current system dominated by India, Australia, and England.
Smaller cricketing countries will benefit from shared funds, potentially reducing their reliance on unprofitable bilateral series.
Related: Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted