Sports

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league

Saudi Arabia's T20 cricket league is expected to feature matches in four different locations throughout year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 17, 2025
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league 

Saudi Arabia is planning to introduce a global T20 league backed by its $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund.

This project, devised by a well-known Australian cricket figure Neil Maxwell aims to transform the sport by introducing a traveling eight-team league modeled on tennis’ Grand Slams.

The league is expected to feature matches in four different locations throughout the year and notably, discussions are already underway with the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the sources, Saudi Arabia is prepared to invest $500 million into the global T20 cricket league.

Related: Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships

The league is expected to feature new franchises based in cricket-playing nations, including Australia, alongside emerging markets. Both men’s and women’s competitions are planned, with the final potentially being held in Saudi Arabia.

The league is designed to complement existing T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League, filling gaps in the international cricket calendar.

If approved, the Saudi-backed league could revolutionise cricket’s financial landscape, offering an alternative revenue model to the current system dominated by India, Australia, and England.

Smaller cricketing countries will benefit from shared funds, potentially reducing their reliance on unprofitable bilateral series.

Related: Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted

Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Saudi Arabia plans to introduce global T20 cricket league
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Samsung rolls out Game Booster+ app in Korea with controller key remapping
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Princess Kate turns heads in emerald green at St. Patrick's Day parade
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Tom Brady shares heartwarming family moment amid busy post-NFL life
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Gout Gout runs fastest 200m at this year's Queensland State Championships
Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted
Cristiano Ronaldo earns Alcaraz’s GOAT pick as Messi shockingly omitted
Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players
Cameron Brink opens up about LA Sparks' decision for male practice players
Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams
Andreeva wins Indian Wells, becomes youngest champion since Serena Williams
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari debut at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Ferrari debut at Australian GP
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Dele Alli’s return ends in disappointment as he receives early red card
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Mortal Kombat leak uncovers unexpected crossover
Microsoft announces Copilot for Gaming to improve Xbox in-game assistance
Microsoft announces Copilot for Gaming to improve Xbox in-game assistance
Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with fastest 100 goal involvements
Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with fastest 100 goal involvements
Jack Draper beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final
Jack Draper beats Carlos Alcaraz to reach Indian Wells final
Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award
Angel Reese marks new career milestone with Defensive Player of the Year award